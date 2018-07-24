Please wear your life vests when you’re in water over your head this summer. We’ve all suffered losses from drowning when friends or family just couldn’t be bothered with the cumbersome, hot flotation devices until the boat caught on fire and sank, or ran over a smaller boat, or flipped the canoe. It happens every summer, and it’s happening now across the country.
A World War II era DUKW amphibious vehicle or duck boat set out on a lake in Branson, Missouri, this week with 31 passengers, including 13 members of the same family. Seventeen of them drowned when a wave swamped the boat. A young mother and her baby were among the 14 lucky survivors. She will have to find some way to go on with her life, knowing none of the passengers were wearing life vests. The captain told them not to bother.
It’s not typical for people to wear life vests. Vests are uncomfortable. I’ve often wondered if drowning is uncomfortable. I don’t know why but I believed in the power of vests to save lives from my earliest experiences in deep water. I always wear one on boats or in canoes. I don’t feel right without one. I am often the only person, besides my own family, with a life vest on.
The Coast Guard publishes a recreational boating accident summary each year. Where cause of death was known, 76 percent of fatal boating accident victims drowned. Of those drowning victims, 84.5 percent were not wearing a life jacket.
Collisions with recreational vehicles, running into fixed objects, flooding, swamping, and just falling overboard lead the causes of drowning. Alcohol is a common factor but not as prevalent as in motor vehicle accidents. Many people who find themselves suddenly without a boat would have lived but for failing to wear personal protective equipment.
I remember the tragic deaths of some local boaters a few years ago. It was horrifying. The two men were not wearing life vests and could not help the little girls, who were wearing life vests. One of the girls was swept away in her life vest and was able to walk to get help. The other was too little to make it alone.
Another friend, larger than life and well launched into his second career as a public servant and elected official, died trying to save his brother in law. Neither man was wearing a life vest. So much depended on both of them. I know they both were otherwise very safety conscious with guns, with vehicles, and with other land-borne danger. What happens to us in the water?
Water is so unusual. We don’t spend much time on water and, when we do, we seem to forget that simple acts on our part can save us if we fall. On land we get bruised. On the water we sink. I’m not good at floating and, besides, I could only float so long before cold and fatigue would pull me under.
People who work with recreational boaters wage a constant struggle to convince people to wear life vests. I remember my grandfather talking about the early days of parachutes. They would not wear them. He arranged for the Army tests to determine if parachutes really worked. When the answer was yes, he wore his ever after. It took a war and fear of falling out of bombers and fighters to convince everyone else.
Wear your life vests, and take care of your family.