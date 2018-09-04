The first principle of good public relationships is to be good on the inside so you can be perceived to be good on the outside. Two locally important companies are failing the standard for good public relations.
Regional Health has struggled and continues to struggle with public perceptions about their failure to be transparent in their business dealings. In an interview years ago, then-CEO Brent Phillips complained to me that his organization had no relationship with the Rapid City Journal. Small wonder.
Regional Health is inappropriately opaque in its dealing with the community upon which it depends for existence and goodwill. Remember that Regional Health is a non-profit hospital paying no taxes and virtually unfettered in its ability to compete with for-profit companies. This competitive edge has allowed Regional Health to stray far from its original mandate when non-profit hospitals were given no-profit status to care for the poor.
For at least a decade Regional Health has been on a wild growth trajectory, building new hospitals and health clinics in direct competition with for-profit companies. Their latest endeavor, the new “pain clinic” and orthopedic fortress, built right next to Black Hills Orthopedic Center on Catron Boulevard, is just one example of the ability of a non-profit to strike unfairly at competition and seize the most lucrative markets while avoiding the tax consequences of their vast new profits.
To top it off, Rapid Regional’s commitment to the poor and indigent continues to erode as they push more and more walk-in traffic to other facilities.
There’s no way to know how big the new “Big Profit, Not-for-profit” Regional Health has gotten, how much they spend on indigent health, how close or far they are from their original mandate, or even such a simple thing as how much the Board and leadership are paying each other. The income of top officers used to be open public information. Pay is now a closely guarded secret.
How much money did Regional Health spend in lobbying legislators and the federal delegation last year? We don’t have a right to know, even though we, as a community of voters, give them a pass for untaxed medical services.
In the latest gaffe from CEO Paulette Davidson, another in a long line of unaccountable executives operating without external oversight, Regional Health was caught hauling garbage to Nebraska. This is the same garbage that didn’t meet standards to be dumped in Rapid City. She “got caught” because Regional Health did not announce the change in garbage policy until the story was unearthed externally.
The point is not whether Davidson is doing anything shady, but that she thought so little of the community that she swept the move under the rug, hoping to go unnoticed. Her disingenuous claim that she solved the regulatory issues over her garbage earlier this year by becoming compliant merely meant that she was now shipping her problem to Nebraska.
AT&T, meanwhile, is pulling a transparent shell game with customers who left the cable TV service when the cost of television outstripped viewers’ willingness to pay. In a straight up case of false advertising, AT&T’s DirectTV sent out flyers last week offering return subscribers a $200 gift card and 250 channels for $39.95 per month, more after the first year on a two-year contract.
It turns out — and this is a surprise — that the actual amount per month is $77, an amount that climbs right back up to the exorbitant monthly payments that caused so may subscribers to leave in the first place. I wonder if the attorney general is paying attention to this one.