Changes in state budget looming

Only God knows how drastic our state economy will be affected. That being said, my recommendation to our governor is to veto all legislative bills that deal with expenditures. Then we as a legislative body can decide which pieces of legislation we want to override. We need to do this in a very fiscally responsible way. All veto overrides need a two-thirds vote; that is 47 out of 70 in the House of Representatives, and 24 out of 35 in our Senate.

Now is the time we need to rise to the occasion and show our true South Dakota character. We need to do what is right for ourselves, our families, our friends and neighbors, as well as our state and nation. Through the awesome power of prayer, Jesus Christ our lord and savior will guide us through this time of drastic need.

To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1