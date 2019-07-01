Several years ago, a sting operation was held in the Black Hills during the Sturgis Bike Rally where law enforcement placed ads online advertising underage girls for sex in an effort to draw out predators. Within days, the ads received 275 responses.
South Dakota — and Rapid City — is not immune from sex trafficking. In fact, the statistics are rather startling. A recent report ranked South Dakota as 11th in the nation for human trafficking. Every 30 seconds, a child in our nation is sold for sex. Traffickers make more than $150 billion globally every year. This is unacceptable.
As governor, I have the responsibility and opportunity to address problems like this. July 1 marks a milestone where most bills I signed during the legislative session go into effect, and I’m proud of the ways we’re strengthening our laws around human trafficking. These bills will have a tremendous impact on the Rapid City region and the entirety of our state.
One of the bills going into effect is a provision that further defines human trafficking. For years, people who buy and sell people for sex have been able to hide behind technical jargon to get away with trafficking. This bill further defines coercion and will help us prosecute trafficking here in South Dakota. There’s still a lot of work left to do to shut down this industry for good, but this is a step in the right direction.
Another bill going into effect this July will create processes for investigating the disappearances or deaths of indigenous women. This is incredibly important, because more than four of five Native American women experience sexual violence or trafficking in their lifetimes. This legislation establishes procedures and law enforcement training and will allow the Division of Criminal Investigation to share relevant case information with other states, tribal governments, and law enforcement agencies to help bring these women home. I’m proud of the way this bill paves avenues for us to work together and make real headway on this issue.
But there’s more to be done.
I’m working with the Department of Public Safety to streamline the victims services funds process and equip local law enforcement to respond to immediate needs in trafficking cases. It’s important for us to offer survivors more financial support for medical and mental health services, housing, childcare, and other related expenses. We also need to expand intervention training for first responders and medical professionals and equip them with the tools they need to identify trafficking victims.
If we want to make Rapid City stronger and safer for the next generation, we need to be aggressive in combating human trafficking. I’m grateful for the support of groups like Freedom’s Journey and other organizations in the Black Hills that work to heal, restore, and empower trafficking survivors. I will continue leading the State in this fight. We must continue moving forward. We have to let the world know that our kids are not for sale.