Aging can be difficult. When a spouse or a parent grows older and needs help with everyday tasks, there are many difficult decisions to make.
As the Baby Boomer generation has aged, South Dakota is seeing a growing need for services. That need will continue to grow: By 2035, it is estimated that within our state the number of elders (65 and older) will increase by 84 percent and the number of elders with disabilities is expected to be 71 percent higher.
Last year, I signed an executive order to establish the Division of Long-Term Services and Supports within the Department of Human Services. This reorganization aims to create a more integrated approach to providing long-term services and ensure that people get the services they need within their own communities. The Division supports individuals 60 years and older and adults with disabilities.
Following the reorganization, we have focused on a program called “Dakota at Home” that assists elders, those with disabilities and caregivers by pairing them with services offered in their communities. These services are designed to help people stay in their homes as long as possible. For instance, those who qualify can receive assistance with household tasks like grocery shopping, meal preparation, laundry, vacuuming, sweeping and dusting. “Personal care” is available as well for individuals who need a hand with routine personal hygiene tasks. We also work with our local partners to offer “adult day services” which allow individuals to spend a part of their day outside of the home through structured activities. And Emergency Response Systems are available for those who may be at risk for falls.
Caregiving can exact a heavy toll. It can be especially difficult for those who are juggling full-time work schedules while acting as caregivers for family members. To make things easier, we offer caregiver services throughout the state. “Respite Care” is available, which can provide temporary relief for caregivers. Counseling and training is also available. Some caregivers may be eligible for a program that provides financial assistance for supporting everyday activities.
There’s no need to navigate the system on your own. You can reach the Dakota at Home advocates by calling 1-833-663-9673 or visiting DakotaAtHome.org. Call today, and find help to allow more South Dakotans to live longer, healthier, more fulfilled lives at home in their own communities.