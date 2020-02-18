Divisive bills have no place in state government

SB 117, requiring the Department of Education to establish certain programs for children who are deaf and hard-oF-hearing under the Deaf Child’s Bill of Rights, passed out of Senate Education on a 4-2 vote and will move to the Senate floor. By changing one word, this bill is the third attempt by the legislature since 2008 to get the Department of Education (DOE) to uphold its commitment to provide a free and appropriate education to all South Dakota students. Currently, the law states the department “may establish a program and policy to be disseminated to all school districts and other local educational agencies which promote the education of deaf and hard of hearing children.”

“We made a promise to these kids,” said Heinert who sits on the committee. “Every child deserves the best education we can give them and by changing the word may to the word shall it becomes a mandate, and we can start making that happen for them.”