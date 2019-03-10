I often write about the way it was in Rapid City back in the 1940s and 1950s. I do not do this to diminish the fact that there were some racial problems back then, but I write because I want our readers to know that there were also good times, and quite often the Native American boys and girls growing up with me jumped in and in their own way became a vital part of the Rapid City community.
So let’s go back to the 1950s and talk about something many of you only saw in movies. In those days the young men wore white t-shirts, Levi jeans, engineering boots if they could afford them, and usually had one sleeve of their t-shirts rolled up holding a pack of cigarettes.
Our hair was liberally greased and combed back into a distinctive ducktail. If one wanted to be more stylish, they usually let a curl hang down on the forehead. We used to joke that we had to change the oil in our pillows about once a week. And of course a wide belt with a big buckle added to the mystique.
The teenage girls of that era wore long skirts that came nearly to their ankles and combed their hair back into a ponytail. As the years drifted into the 1960s, the skirts got shorter until they were actually called mini-skirts. The girls wore saddle oxfords either brown or black in tone. And their dresses did keep getting shorter.
This prompted comedian Bob Hope to quip one of his near-off-color jokes. He said, “If the girl’s dresses get any shorter, they will have two more cheeks to powder.”
Main and St. Joseph streets were not one-way streets back then. So on Saturday nights both streets would be filled with teenagers in their fancy cars just cruising up and down and checking each other out.
Fistfights occurred now and then, and we (Indian boys) had scraps with a few of the white boys, but the one thing that was so different, we didn’t carry knives or guns and try to kill each other. In fact after a hearty fistfight the combatants usually shook hands and put the fight behind them and some even became lifelong friends.
Up on the corner where the National Guard camp now stands there was a drive-in restaurant that served burgers and fried chicken and of course big cups of soda. The waitresses wore roller skates and would skate from the restaurant to your car while balancing a tray of soft drinks and eats.
A band of firefighters calling themselves the Black Hats, led by Freddie Eagle Tail, fought fires not only in the Black Hills but wherever there was a need for firefighters. The entire crew was made up of Lakota men.
We walked to our favorite soda fountains, either Keen’s or Woolworth's, while flaunting our ducktail like prancing peacocks with our thumbs hooked in our front pockets, trying our best to look like tough guys.
Elvis hadn’t made the scene yet, so we were still listening to Hank Williams and Kitty Wells.
All in all, Rapid City was a good place to grow up in and many of us who left to join the armed forces or to take jobs in other states often returned to the city we loved.