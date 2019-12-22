GIAGO: A father heard his daughter’s prayer

It was still dark outside and there was a light snowfall as I took a table by the window at Vesta’s Café in Martin, South Dakota on Christmas Eve in 1984.

As expected my good friend and mentor Enos Poor Bear took his place at my table. I had already ordered his coffee and a doughnut because that was our usual fare and habit these early winter mornings. Enos was a tribal elder and had served as the tribal council representative from Wanbli, Eagle Nest, for a couple of terms and then was elected President of the Oglala Sioux Tribe after that. It was on his watch as president that the proud flag of the Oglala Lakota Nation was designed and unfurled for the first time.

It had become our habit to meet for coffee in the morning and kick around happenings on the reservation. My newspaper office was right next door to Vesta’s and Enos always had his hand on the pulse of Lakota history and of the current news. Enos was also quite popular across the reservation for the wonderful eulogies he was called upon to present at the wakes and funerals of the people of Pine Ridge. He would often begin his morning conversation with me by saying, “Today I have to eulogize (so and so) from Kyle.”