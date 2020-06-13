GIAGO: A knee on the Oyate’s neck

There are many ways to put a knee on someone’s neck. Here are a few examples.
A Lakota man from Pine Ridge found a job in Rapid City. His next step was to find a house or an apartment so he could move his family to Rapid and start working.
When he finally found a place to rent he visited with the owner of the house and he is told “sorry, we have already rented the house.”
Since he is an old friend he stopped by the office to say hello to me and tells me about trying to find a place to live. He told me about the house he looked at, but that it had just been rented. It seems to me I’ve heard that old ploy before. I ask one of my non-Native employees to go by and check on the house and see if it has been rented. He checks and comes back and tells me that the house has not been rented. Housing discrimination in Rapid City?
Three Lakota teens are standing on Main Street chatting. A police car pulls up with lights flashing and an officer gets out of the car, approaches the boys and asks, “What are you boys doing?” One Lakota boy answers, “Just like those white boys across the street, we’re just talking.” Happens all of the time. Harassment?
There is a bar where most Native Americans go to have a beer because that’s where all of their friends go. Every evening there is a police car parked across the street from the bar. There is also a bar in town where white cowboys hang out because that’s where they meet their friends. There is no police car parked across the street. See any difference?
A Native man and his family go out to a local restaurant for dinner. They are shown a table and then they sit back and wait for service. While they are waiting a white family comes in after they have been waiting for several minutes and is seated in the same section of the restaurant. In a few minutes a waitress comes over and takes the dinner order from the white family while ignoring the Native family that has been sitting there much longer. This happens more than one would think.
A white lady visiting her friend in Rapid City is walking with that friend past the Prairie Edge Trading Post on Main Street. She sees some of the interesting Native American items displayed in the window and tells her Rapid City friend she would like to go into the store. Her friend pulls her away and says, “All they have in there is stupid Indian stuff.”
The big flood in Rapid City in 1972 killed 238 people mostly Native Americans because many Native families had homes along Rapid Creek. Mayor Don Barnett set aside city funds to pay for motel rooms for those families that had lost their homes in the flood. He was shocked when some of the motel owners told him they would not let any “Indians” stay at their motels. Things have improved since, but that is what Native Americans had to contend with back then. And sometimes still do.
Buying a car in Rapid City can be a trying ordeal for Native families. The car dealers have this false impression that if they sell a car to a Native family, that family might default on payments on the car and run with it to the reservation and they will never be able to collect their money or get their car back. They should know that there are courts on the reservation that can deal with this problem.
There is one car dealership that has made it a point to work honestly and closely with Native Americans and that dealership is one of the fastest growing in South Dakota. The Gateway Car Dealership grew exponentially because its owners saw the growth potential in the Native community from the get go.
One of the busiest Walmart Stores in America is in Rapid City and it is called the “Indian Walmart” even by the Natives themselves. Why? Because the prices are right and the Natives are treated with respect and many of the employees working there are Native. Walmart, unlike many Rapid City businesses, did some research and determined that nearly 25 percent of their prospective customers were Native living in Rapid City or on the surrounding reservations. It was a smart business decision on their part to reach out to this usually underserved population. More Rapid City merchants should learn this.
As you can see by this narrative, Rapid City has had its ups and downs and right now is struggling with the upside. A Native American was just elected to the Rapid City School Board and several Natives have run for city offices and they are just learning the politics of this city and they will do better in future elections. We need Native Americans on the Rapid City Police Force and the Pennington Country Sheriff’s Department. Let’s get a bit more proportionate.
In reality, the future of this city is in the hands of the Native Americans. My father moved us here from the Pine Ridge Reservation when I was a boy and I have seen the hard times and the good times of living here. I have encouraged Natives to get involved in the local politics and to always remember that as long as they live here, pay taxes and spend their money here they have every right to say they are a citizen of Rapid City.
(Tim Giago, an Oglala Lakota born, raised and educated on the Pine Ridge Reservation and is the founder of the Native American Journalists Association. He was a Nieman Fellow at Harvard with the Class of 1991. He can be reached at najournalist1@gmail.com)
Contact Tim Giago at najournalist1@gmail.com
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!