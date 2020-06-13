GIAGO: A knee on the Oyate’s neck

A Native man and his family go out to a local restaurant for dinner. They are shown a table and then they sit back and wait for service. While they are waiting a white family comes in after they have been waiting for several minutes and is seated in the same section of the restaurant. In a few minutes a waitress comes over and takes the dinner order from the white family while ignoring the Native family that has been sitting there much longer. This happens more than one would think.

A white lady visiting her friend in Rapid City is walking with that friend past the Prairie Edge Trading Post on Main Street. She sees some of the interesting Native American items displayed in the window and tells her Rapid City friend she would like to go into the store. Her friend pulls her away and says, “All they have in there is stupid Indian stuff.”

The big flood in Rapid City in 1972 killed 238 people mostly Native Americans because many Native families had homes along Rapid Creek. Mayor Don Barnett set aside city funds to pay for motel rooms for those families that had lost their homes in the flood. He was shocked when some of the motel owners told him they would not let any “Indians” stay at their motels. Things have improved since, but that is what Native Americans had to contend with back then. And sometimes still do.