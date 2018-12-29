On crystal clear nights, when winter winds whistle over the hills and through the gullies around Wounded Knee Creek, the Lakota elders would say it was a cold enough to hear twigs snapping in the frigid air.
They called it “The Moon of the Popping Trees.” It was the stillness of just such a freezing morning 128 years ago Dec. 29 that was shattered by a single crack of a rifle.
Then huge Hotchkiss machine guns mounted on either end of the valley overlooking the Lakota encampment exploded into action, and utter madness and chaos ensued.
Fighting back with bare hands, the unarmed Lakota warriors shouted to their wives and children to run for cover: “Inyanka po! Inyanka po!”
Elderly men, unable to fight back, stood defiantly singing their death songs before falling to the hail of bullets. A mass grave dug on a hillside overlooking the massacre holds the remains of the Lakota men, women and children slaughtered that day.
Many other victims left for two or three days in the open air of that freezing winter died from wounds and exposure. The Lakota people say that only 50 people out of the original 350 camped at Wounded Knee survived.
Five days later, an editorial in the Aberdeen Saturday Pioneer spoke of how most South Dakotans felt about the slaughter: “The Pioneer has before declared that our only safety depends upon the total extermination of the Indians. Having wronged them for centuries we had better, in order to protect our civilization, follow it up by one more wrong and wipe these untamed and untamable creatures from the face of the earth.”
Ten years later, the editorial writer, L. Frank Baum, wrote The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.
The village that sprang up in the early 1900s on the original site of the massacre was re-named Brennan after a former BIA official.
But the Lakota people never forgot, and they still called it Wounded Knee. Clive Gildersleeve, a white settler and his wife Agnes, an Ojibwe Indian, built the Wounded Knee Trading Post on the site in the 1920s.
My father, Tim Giago Sr., worked as a clerk and butcher at the trading post in late 1930s. We lived nearby in one of the small log houses. As a very young dreamer, I remember Wounded Knee as a quiet, pleasant village of friendly people.
On warm summer evenings when families sat outdoors and visited, I often wondered why some of the Lakota elders spoke in hushed, reverent voices as they slapped at mosquitoes and sipped on bottles of ice-cold soda pop.
The elders whispered often about the massacre, and much of what they said was recorded by Presbyterian Minister Syd Byrd, a Santee Sioux. Byrd, who was raised at Wounded Knee was called Hoksila Waste (Good Boy) by his elders.
Byrd believed it was the White people’s fear of a spiritual revival going on among the Lakota called the Ghost Dance that led to Chief Sittings Bull’s murder on Dec. 15, 1890, at Standing Rock. This act caused Chief Big Foot and his 350 followers – who were also practicing the Ghost Dance – to fear reprisals by the United States so he decided to lead his people on a five-day march to seek Red Cloud’s protection at Pine Ridge. But the weary band was overtaken by the 7th Cavalry at Wounded Knee Creek (Canke Opi Wakpala).
Byrd wrote his essay to honor Big Foot because he died a martyr for “embracing the Ghost Dance religion as freely as other men embraced their religions.”
The Cavalry spread out across the Pine Ridge Reservation looking for survivors and putting on a show of strength to prevent retaliation by angry Sioux warriors of Red Cloud.
A company of mounted soldiers, their banners waving, rode triumphantly across the playgrounds at Holy Rosary Indian Mission Boarding School four miles north of the Pine Ridge Agency.
Prodded by Jesuit Priests, the frightened Indian children were forced to water and feed the horses of the soldier. My grandmother, Sophie Shell Woman Giago, a young employee there, watched in horror.
She recalled that some of the soldiers still had bloodstains on their uniforms. She said, “They were laughing and joking about their great victory.”
Since 1986, the Lakota have commemorated the tragedy by making the same ride Big Foot made in 1890.
Three Lakota men – Birgil Kills Straight, Alex White Plume and Jim Garrett – started the ride by forming a group they called Si Tanka Wokiksuye Okolakiciye – Big Foot Memorial Riders – and set out on his path in December 1986.
They vowed to make the ride every year for four consecutive years before the 100th anniversary commemoration, because the number four is sacred to the Lakota. Kills Straight believed the time had come to heal the wounds of this nation. The ride would conclude at the Wounded Knee gravesite, where a prayer called “Wiping Away the Tears” would be held. I asked Gov. Mickelson to be there with me that day to honor those who died. A few days later in Pierre, encouraged by me, he proclaimed 1990 a Year of Reconciliation.
Arvol Looking Horse, the keeper of the Sacred Pipe of the Lakota, prayed for peace and justice. He prayed that this great nation apologize to the Lakota people and that the 23 soldiers awarded the Medal of Honor for this atrocity have those medals revoked.
128 years ago, just 26 miles from Wounded Knee, the wounded and dying Lakota men, women and children were brought into a makeshift hospital, the Episcopal Church at Pine Ridge Village.
Above the door of the church a sign read, “Peace on earth, good will to men.”