GIAGO: A song we never forgot

We were sailing out of Honolulu, Hawaii headed for Osaka, Japan where we were scheduled to pick up a group of Marines and transport them to Pusan, Korea. It was July of 1952 and there was a war on.

The bucket we were on only made about 14 knots so we knew it would be a long journey. The old salts aboard the ship always tried to organize events to make the time pass. One guy, a Second Class Petty Officer from McKeesport, PA., was one of the chief organizers. His name was Ted Glarrow and he always bragged about his Greek mother’s cooking. He had attended college where he studied opera. Ted decided to set up a talent show with crew members vying for the prize.

He also knew that anyone entering the show would have to practice and rehearse and this would kill a lot of time. So for the next few days we could hear sailors rehearsing for the show. Finally the day of the show arrived. It was a beautiful July evening in the South Pacific when we all set up a stage topside, placed folding chairs around the stage for the audience and were surprised when even our commanding officer took a seat. His name was Captain Sharp and he was famous for getting on the PA system every time we left port and announcing, “Now hear this; now hear this; the uniform of the day will be anything that covers your butt.”