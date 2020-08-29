GIAGO: An ex-Marine and his Sicangu wife

One winter we decided to do a tabloid newspaper we would call “Hitting the Powwow Circuit.” I put Helen in charge of it. She got lists of every powwow in the United States that she could find and then got on the phone and started selling. Helen loved talking to her customers. She always mixed in a little of the Lakota language when she was selling. One customer who advertised his powwow said he was sold when she talked to him in Lakota even though he couldn’t understand what she said. It was just the thrill of hearing a Native language that sold him.

The powwow circuit tab we put out in early spring was 60 pages thick and was more than 80 percent advertising thanks to Helen. She even helped our staff writers learn about some of the intricacies of the different dances. And so we had a tab that for the first time explained the meaning of the traditional and more modern dances.

In the meantime Charlie was fighting his biggest battle against the Agent Orange caused cancer. He even had to fight the Veterans Administration because they refused to admit that this Agent had caused the cancer. But Charlie wasn’t the only one. The chemical caused cancer began to pop up all over the U. S. among veterans of Vietnam.