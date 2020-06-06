GIAGO: Families of murdered men still waiting for closure

A few years ago when I inquired about the progress in solving these unexplained deaths Captain James Johus of the Criminal Investigations Division responded with, “The Rapid City Police Department and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office worked several investigations that were additionally reviewed by the staff at Mid-States Organized Crime Information Center and the FBI. After these thorough reviews there was nothing identified to indicate these were criminal events. Therefore they are not categorized as being ‘unsolved’ deaths.” What are they then?

All of the families including those of Lauren Two Bulls and Timothy Bull Bear, Sr., still mourn the deaths of their family members. There has never been closure in their lives. Their families still contact me after all of these years asking about justice.

In the State of South Dakota with a 12 percent Native American population it is amazing that 35 percent of the men and women serving time in the state prison are Native American. In the Pennington Jail in Rapid City probably 80 percent of those incarcerated are Native Americans. How many Native American police officers are serving on the Rapid City Police Department or on the Pennington County Sheriff’s Department?