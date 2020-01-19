GIAGO: Finding a friend at the Post Office

It was a part of my day to stop at the Post Office to pick up my business mail every morning including on Saturdays. I noticed one guy was always there about the same time every Saturday morning and after a bit we finally started to converse.

He introduced himself as Chuck Lien and we made it a point to chat for a bit every Saturday and once in a while we even brought each other a cup of coffee to enjoy while we chatted. One day Chuck asked me if I knew a guy named Hobart Lone Hill. I told him that Hobart was one of my boyhood friends. Chuck told me Hobart had worked for him at Pete Lien and Sons for more than 20 years. It so happened that Hobart stopped by my house one day to check out the yard next to the barn that I wanted to grade and turn into an arena so my step daughters, both rodeo girls, could have a place to practice their barrel racing and pole bending. Hobart noticed the big boulders in the proposed arena and said he would try to borrow a bull dozer from his boss.