GIAGO: His passing leaves a big hole in the world of Native journalism

One summer day I stopped by the Camp and got Chuck and we walked downtown to check out the sights. As we were walking by the famous Alex Johnson Hotel we were fascinated by the revolving door. We sort of looked at each other, shrugged and dared each other to try out the revolving door. We made it inside of the hotel when the doorman grabbed both of us by the collar of our shirts. He kicked us and threw us out into the street shouting, “Get out of here you dirty little Indians.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

That was a memory neither of us ever forgot. In fact the day that Chuck stopped by the AIBA office we decided to go to the Alex Johnson and walk through those revolving doors as adults, walk up to the bar and have a beer. And that is what we did. The doorman tipped his hat to us as we walked in.

We sort of followed in each other’s footsteps over the years. Chuck formed the American Indian Press Association in the 1970s and ran it for two years until it ran out of funds. In the 1980s I founded the Native American Journalism Association and invited Chuck to one of our first organizational meetings to speak to us.