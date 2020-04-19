GIAGO: How long before the digital media replaces print newspapers?

Back then we did not have the one thing that is killing the newspaper industry: The Internet. With Google and Facebook gobbling up much of the advertising and with people going to their Smart Phones or computers for most of their news, print journalism as we knew it is on its death knell. And that’s too bad because dinosaurs from my generation still love their newspapers.

Advertising was the life-blood of newspapers. Local merchants took out ads in order to sell products and to bring customers into their places of business. These ads paid for the cost of printing the paper and for the salaries of the journalists and editors. And then these same merchants began placing their ads on the Internet. People began to get much of their news from the Internet. Newspapers like our local daily had to cut back in order to survive and it wasn’t just in Rapid City, it is happening all over America. What is going to happen to these newspapers that are the watchdogs over our local, state and national governments? Will the attacks by the White House on the media stick in the minds of many Americans and eventually cause them to place all of their faith in the Internet media over their local newspapers?