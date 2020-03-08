GIAGO: Learning a trade at the boarding school

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

To start me off and give me confidence Bob let me start with the elementary school boys. The very first boy that climbed into my barber’s chair was my first cousin Pat Garnette. I was pretty nervous about cutting his hair but the Coach was right there guiding me along. After I finished I held up a hand mirror for Pat to look into and he seemed pretty satisfied with his haircut.

The first adult that sat in my barber’s chair was a senior, the captain of our basketball team, a young man named Joe Hawk from Oglala. I was pretty nervous about that, but Joe was a great guy and encouraged me along the way and after all was said and done he looked pretty good after the clipping stopped.

A new elementary student was brought in for his first haircut. And it actually was his first haircut because he had long hair hanging all of the way down his back. He started to cry when I approached him with scissors in my hand. I felt really bad so I went and got the Coach. Bob talked to the little boy in Lakota and told him that last year the school had an epidemic of head lice and so all of the boys got their hair cut short to get rid of them. This seemed to appease him and I am sad to say I had to cut off his long locks.