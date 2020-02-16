GIAGO: Learning life’s lessons on a sugar beet farm

My dad taught us how to chop between the beets, thin them out so that only one beet remained and continue down the rows that never seemed to end. The hoe handles were short so we had to stoop over all afternoon in order to weed and thin the sugar beets. It didn’t take long for the Colorado sun beating down on us to know that we were in for a long, hard summer.

Through it all my Cousin Sonny kept us entertained by singing some of the latest songs. His favorite turned out to be, “Let the raindrops fall, la la la la.” And before long we were all trying to sing along with him. My sisters Lillian and Shirley worked side by side with us and matched us hoe chop by hoe chop. Shirley was 12 and Lillian was 17. I was 15. We usually worked from sun up to sun down, six days a week.