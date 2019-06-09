A recent editorial titled, “Public shaming over CBD oil unnecessary” was apparently written by a young person or by someone new to Rapid City.
The editorial rightfully defended the owner of the Staple and Spice Market on St. Joseph and Rushmore Road for the absolutely ridiculous actions of the Rapid City Police Department for raiding the store.
A police news release read, “Following an investigation into the THC content (the active and illegal chemical found in marijuana) of CBD products being sold by a local retailer, local law enforcement seized a number of these products from the business located at 601 Mount Rushmore Road.”
The editorial was correct. The actions were unnecessary and stupid. Staple and Spice Market is a highly respected business and is frequented by many Rapid City residents because of the line of health products it carries.
The editorial says that Staple and Spice has been located on Mount Rushmore Road since 1921. Wrong. It was not there when I worked in the same building in 1952. Back then it was called Rosemarketeria and I am sure there are many old timers who remember frequenting this great grocery store.
The store was owned by a Mr. Rose, a warm and kind business man. I was 16 when I started working there. Rosemarketeria was a typical family grocery store, the kind of store that could not compete against the large grocery chains that would soon dominate the market in Rapid City and force all of the mom and pop stores to close their doors.
I bagged groceries in brown, paper bags (no plastic back then) and carried them out for our customers. Many of the local, downtown business people would stop by after work and get one or two bags of groceries. The produce was always fresh, the milk straight from the local dairy, and the meat from the local ranchers.
The U.S. Post Office was directly across the street. Mr. Rose used to send me over to pick up his mail every afternoon. One day I noticed a big sign near the front door that read, “Navy recruiting office upstairs.” I ventured upstairs and visited with a Navy Chief Petty Officer. and it didn’t take him long to recruit me.
Mr. Rose reviewed my application when I first applied for the job and noticed I was from Pine Ridge and had attended Holy Rosary Mission Boarding School. At a time when many Native Americans could not find a job in Rapid City, Mr. Rose hired me.
That’s why it was so hard for me to tell him that I was going to join the Navy as soon as I turned 17 in July. When I finally told him, he put his hand on my shoulder and said, “Tim, I hate to lose you because you have done such a good job for me, but I guess a young man has to follow his dreams.” I never forgot that.
Rosemarketeria sat on the corner of St. Joe and Rushmore Road (We simply called it 8th Street back then) for many years and in a way it was an ideal place for Staple and Spice to occupy once it closed.
I still visit Staple and Spice from time to time, and I am always reminded of those carefree days of my youth when I used to walk the aisles stocking shelves, bagging groceries and doing any and all of the jobs Mr. Rose asked me to do. When the store closed it was almost like the end of an era.