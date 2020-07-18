GIAGO: Native American Culture lesson 101

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

All week I have heard so many idiotic comments by fans of the Washington Redskins that I believe it is time for a short lesson in Native American Culture 101.

Take a close look at an advertisement that ran in a Minnesota newspaper many years ago. Bounties were offered for “red-skins” in the amount of $200. That was a pretty good amount of money to kill a human being and bring their skin (scalp) into the bounty office. Now if the offer was for white scalps (white-skins) wouldn’t any of you find this just a tiny bit offensive?

Now the advertisement for red-skins is real and many Native Americans were slaughtered in order to collect that $200 including women and children. Nearly every Native American knows this to be true, but it is one of those bits of history that seems to have escaped the “let’s keep our history great” generation of white people. How could any government pay a bounty on the lives of other human beings?