Ironically, the first ever celebration of Native American Day took place at Crazy Horse Memorial on Oct. 8, 1990 — 28 years ago.
On that day, I met with Gov. George Mickelson at the Memorial to celebrate the first Native American Day ever held in South Dakota. We were — and still are — the only state in the Union to celebrate the lives of the First Americans. It is something of which we should be proud.
I was given a plaque that day signed by Francis Whitebird and Judith H. Peterson who joined Gov. Mickelson and me as co-chairs of the Year of Reconciliation. How many of you remember that?
Four years ago one of our great Lakota leaders, Bruce Long Fox, along with Bobbie Jean Jarvinen, staged the first ever Native American Day Parade in downtown Rapid City. This year will mark the fourth year of its inception. It seems that we in Rapid City are always trying to catch up to Sioux Falls, but in race relations we are far ahead. This year Sioux Falls will hold its first ever Native American Day Parade. They finally caught up with us.
Richie Richards, the host of our weekly television show on KEVN Oyate Today, traveled to Sioux Falls and convinced the powers-that-be to join Rapid City in celebrating Native American Day with a parade. And, as I mentioned, ironically Native American Day falls on Oct. 8, the very day it was kicked off in 1990. The parade in Rapid City will take place on Saturday, Oct. 6, while the one in Sioux Falls will happen Oct. 8.
Every Native American in Rapid City was astounded by the huge turnout of floats and parade participants last year and the number of Rapid City businesses and organizations that got behind it. It was a booming success. Now, all we need is for one of the high schools in Rapid City to bring its marching band to the parade. Everybody loves to hear the marches of John Philip Sousa. We are asking for one or all of the high school band leaders to step forward and celebrate with us. Maybe the South Dakota National Guard and the service members at Ellsworth will join us.
Everyone on the different reservations always joke about the “Rez cars” so Long Fox added an “Ugliest Rez Car” to the parade mix. It was hilarious to see the young Indian boys and girls pushing a beat up old “Rez Car” through the streets of Rapid City last year.
So far we have been blessed with beautiful fall days every year. The floats are growing in numbers and the crowds along the streets are growing. It is to honor the people who were here when the first settler arrived.
I collaborated with a great South Dakota governor named Mickelson to make this day happen and to honor Native Americans and George Mickelson. We hope all of you come downtown at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 6, to celebrate. On Monday, Oct. 8, I will be the Grand Marshal in the Sioux Falls Native American Day Parade and I hope it is just the beginning of improving race relations throughout South Dakota.