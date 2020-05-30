GIAGO: ‘Only God can make a tree’

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I think that I shall never see, a poem lovely as a tree.”

This poem by Joyce Kilmer crossed my mind as I drove down West Omaha Street today and saw the stumps of the once beautiful trees sticking up from the ground.

Some of those trees were already old when I was a boy, and me and my friends used to stop and rest under their branches on those hot summer days when we were hiking to swim at Canyon Lake.

New pipes are being laid along Omaha Street and those old trees are just a casualty of progress.

Many years ago the City Engineer was a man named Freddie White Face. His daughter Charmaine used to run with my cousins and so we often showed up at Freddie’s house to listen to him play the saxophone and enjoy the sandwiches his wife Pearl always made for us.

Freddie had a personal philosophy that he would never destroy anything of natural beauty in order to modernize things in the city he loved. Of course, as a city employee, he had to go against his own wishes in order to work with the City Council. Oftentimes they didn’t share his vision.