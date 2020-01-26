GIAGO: Operation Passage to Freedom,Vietnam 1954

One evening my wife and I were watching a segment on Public Television on the war in Vietnam. I said, “I was there.” Jackie was sitting on the couch next to me and her head swiveled my way and she said, “You never told me that.”

Well, I guess I didn’t. So I told her the story of my service in Vietnam. It all began after the French were defeated at Dien Bien Phu in 1954 and the Geneva Convention divided Vietnam into North and South Vietnam. That left thousands of Vietnamese and French civilians stranded up north trying to find a way to South Vietnam. The United States Navy stepped up with its Operation Passage to Freedom that year.

I had just been reassignment after my second tour of duty in Korea. I was sent to Sasebo, Japan and stationed on a barracks ship called the USS DuPage. The DuPage had a very interesting history. It was a troop carrier that happened to be in Manila Bay when WWII started and a Japanese bomber sank it in the harbor. The Japanese salvaged it and used it to haul Japanese troops. It was in the harbor at Sasebo when an American bomber sank it again. When the United States occupied Japan they salvaged the DuPage again and moored it at a dock, totally gutted it and filled it with bunks and a mess hall and called it a barracks ship. All transit personnel going through that region usually found a bunk on the DuPage.

