GIAGO: Re-living our childhood Soap Box Derby days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My Aunt Mary Tapio-Torres was one of the kindest women I have ever known.

She, and her husband Pete, bought a home on Philadelphia Street in the 1940s when the streets running past the house were still gravel. At one time or another Mary had her brother Nelson and his wife stay at her house, she kept my brother Tony for many years, and when my Mom hit on hard times she let my Mom move into a tiny shack she had at the back of her property. Two of my sisters and I lived there when we were young.

My aunt was a great cook and none of us ever went hungry during the hard times we experienced after my Mom and Dad divorced.

Mary had five children of her own. She had three daughters and a son. Her oldest son Richard was nicknamed Sonny and since my Dad was also Tim, I was also nickname Sonny. We were about the same age.

Back in those day there used to be a Soap Box Derby Race held in Rapid and the winner usually got a small cash award. One year Sonny and I decided to build a Soap Box racing car and enter the race. We found a little red wagon, took the tires off, built a little car with a snug seat for the driver and then sat back and looked at the masterpiece we had built. But the job wasn’t done yet. We had to do a test drive.