GIAGO: Reminiscing about ‘The Mystic Warrior’

Before we drove up to the Mountain I got a call from Stan’s secretary. She asked me to get a bottle of orange juice and keep it in the car because Stan had diabetes and at times his blood sugar fell very low and it was dangerous. I did as she asked. We had a wonderful dinner at the Crazy Horse Memorial. All 11 children were there and Margulies regaled them with tales of behind the scenes while shooting Willie Wonka.

It was late in the evening when we drove back to Rapid City. As we approached Hill City we saw the flashing lights of a police car behind us. Stan and I had both had a couple of glasses of the homemade wine served at our dinner. We were a little apprehensive when the Hill City police officer walked up to the car, asked for my driver’s license and shined his flashlight in the window. He immediately recognized Margulies. He asked for an autograph handed me back my driver’s license and waved us on our way.

The Elks Theater was packed that night. Oglala Sioux tribal members were invited to the movie without charges. Joe American Horse was honored and then the lights dimmed and the movie was on. It was going to be a two-part series on ABC so the first part of the show went on and we were given a 30 minute break before Part II aired. All in all Margulies need not have been apprehensive because everybody loved the show.