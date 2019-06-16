Many of the elders who read my column have vivid imaginations. I can tell by the emails and calls they send my way. Today I am counting on those clear minds to support me in my next endeavor.
Every September the South Dakota Games, Fish and Parks holds a buffalo roundup near Custer. And every year, at least for the past five years, I strongly encourage their officers to allow a few Lakota warriors to join in the roundup. Every year they rebuff me, and I blame it on their total lack of imagination.
The names of the game for holding this event are necessity and tourism. Let’s forget the necessity for a minute and concentrate on tourism. There are large crowds out there for this event now, but if the GFP folks had any imagination, those crowds could be tripled. And this is where a vivid imagination comes in.
When the buffalo herds were plentiful on the Plains, before the government had most of them destroyed, the day of the buffalo hunt was not only a day of adventure for the Lakota warriors but a day of spirituality.
Now imagine this: In the early hours of the morning the Lakota warriors build a fire and apply their paint in a sacred way and prepare their hunting weapons. When they are prepared, they do the buffalo dance around the fire and sing the buffalo hunting song. And then they mount their ponies and start out for the hunt.
Tourists from Germany, France, Japan, China and other places love the lore of the American Indian. For them to listen to and observe this sacred ritual would bring them by the thousands to Rapid City and the Black Hills. To them it would be like seeing the Old West come alive right before their eyes. The buffalo hunting song is strong and beautiful and it is a sound they will never forget.
This is what I want to see added to the annual buffalo roundup, which in comparison is exciting but not spectacular. Maybe I am the lone voice in the wilderness because I am speaking for a culture that has been ignored and suppressed for too many generations. It is time for the Game, Fish and Parks to think of and include the indigenous warriors who have been doing the buffalo hunt for hundreds of years. It is time for GFP to wake up and show the rest of us that they can be inclusive and creative.
Not only would the tourists from foreign lands be thrilled over this spectacle, but tourists from New York, Florida, California and other places would be just as excited. Think of the photo ops that could come from this extravaganza.
And those thousands of visitors would stay in Rapid City and the other tourist stops in the Black Hills, and they would be the best advertisers for the spectacle they just witnessed. Now is any of this so hard to imagine?
GFP would only have to contact the tribal governments and ask for their input. This has never been done.
Cowboys and Indians riding together; what a sight! The first time I brought this up a GFP employee sent me an application so that I could fill it out and hopefully join the ride. What an imagination.
If those folks who can envision this spectacle would join me in my efforts to sell this idea to Games, Fish and Parks of South Dakota, you will help me bring a small change to South Dakota’s history. Please join me if you support this idea and let the GFP and Gov. Kristi Noem know how you feel. Let’s add to the perceived ideas of Gov. George Mickelson and me when we conjured up the idea of a Year of Reconciliation.