My first job in the newspaper business was with an Indian-owned, monthly newspaper based in San Francisco. The paper was called Wassaja, a name too often mispronounced by its readers. It is pronounced wah – sah – hah not wah-sah-jah as most readers assumed.
My editor and mentor was a Cahuilla Indian man named Rupert Costo. Rupert instilled in me the inclination to learn and then to learn more. The history of his people was the foundation of his drive to educate. From a tribe that numbered in the thousands, Rupert’s people were reduced to a handful during the insane days of the gold hungry 49ers.
Rupert used his newspaper as a cudgel to bang against the head of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the National Congress of American Indians, and any other agency comparable to an unfeeling bureaucracy. He followed in the moccasins of his idol, a Yavapai Apache named Carlos Montezuma, whose Indian name was Wassaja. He named his paper after his idol.
Montezuma was a journalist and newspaperman in the early 1900s who was a thorn in the side of the bureaucrats who were in the process of destroying the culture and traditions of his Apache people in Arizona. Costo chose the path of Montezuma to express his editorial outrage against the establishment. Costo and Wassaja were my idols, and Costo was my mentor. Hopefully I have used their editorial lessons and acumen to take a stand for my own people.
Other giants in the field of journalism have also served as guides and mentors. I lost a great friend and South Dakota lost a great journalist this week with the passing of Richard Lee. “Dick” was a Professor of Journalism at South Dakota State University and one time in our early years, he drew my editorial criticism over what was not taking place in the School of Journalism at SDSU. Concerned about my assessment, he took a week off and traveled to the Pine Ridge Reservation to spend a week with me and my newspaper staff. He later joined and helped frame an organization I had founded called the Native American Journalists Association. Lee not only took my constructive criticism as it was intended but turned it into a lasting friendship. He and his wife, Mary Jo, often said it was I who taught them.
The late Jim Kuehn, former editor of the Rapid City Journal, never knew that the door he opened for me at the Rapid City Journal, and the friendship and help he extended to me when I started my first newspaper, gave me the determination to succeed. His managing editor, Jim Carrier, will never know that in the short time he tutored me in this business, it shaped the way I faced the world of journalism and the newspaper business. A red pen defacing a news story offers some mighty valuable lessons.
Jeanette Henry Costo, the widow of Rupert was there for years after Rupert passed on to give me some tough journalistic lessons whenever she felt I had floundered, and in my early days as a publisher it was quite often.
It is said that no one succeeds alone. I have stood on the shoulders of giants to learn a craft that has given me many rewards. And this week, as I said goodbye to Professor Lee, I was reminded of the other giants who lifted me up. And of my ambition to give Native Americans a voice where they had none, has been my driving force.