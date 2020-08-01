GIAGO: The barrel racers and pole benders I knew

They both ended up winning the Miss Rodeo Colorado contest that was held in Greeley every April. When step daughter number two was making her run for the title we were there to cheer her on when the wind shifted from east to west. It blew right across the meat packing plant and directly into the rodeo grounds. The smell would stop an eight-day clock. We all started to sing, “April in Greeley” to the tune of April in Paris.

A gathering of rodeo queens was about to take place in Nashville, Tenn., and of course the girls wanted to go so they could check out what some of the rodeo queens from other states looked like. The first couple of days in Nashville was just like that. They checked out the outfits the other Rodeo Queens were wearing, and as real cowgirls, they saw right through the girls who were simply Rodeo Queens and had never competed in real “rodeoing” like barrel racing and pole bending in their lives.

Of course one cannot go to Nashville without taking in the Grand Ole Opry. We got our tickets and sat back to enjoy the show with the regulars like Minnie Pearl and Dolly Parton. And then Little Jimmy Dickens took the stage dressed all in white from his cowboy hat to his boots. While he was singing daughter number 2 said, “He looks like huckleberry hound.”