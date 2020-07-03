GIAGO: “The Black Hills are not for sale”

In 1874 the Black Hills Expedition led by George Armstrong Custer discovered gold near the town that now bears his name. He immediately informed the U. S. Congress that the gold would be a welcome bonanza to America and they should take control of the Black Hills. Congress did the thing they do the best. They offered money to the Lakota people for the Hills. The Lakota replied, “The He Sapa are not for sale.” They added, “One does not sell their holy land.” This angered Congress so much that they set in motion a “sell or starve” policy. They drastically cut rations to the tribes and since the United States had nearly decimated the once mighty buffalo herds, the main food source of the Lakota, starvation became a reality. And yet the Lakota refused to sell the He Sapa. Congress attempted to diminish the Lakota’s refusal to sell by propagandizing a lie, “The Black Hills were never sacred to these Indians. In fact they believed the Hills were filled with evil spirits and were afraid to go there.” Such poppycock.