The first sentence in the latest editorial in the local daily reads, “Successful economic development requires every single essential ingredient. Lack any one item, and the cake won’t fully rise.”
Say what? It is apparent to any Lakota business person or tribal leader that this first sentence is totally misleading and must have been written by someone who knows nothing about the economics of Rapid City or of western South Dakota.
The economic cake that is coming together lacks one of the basic ingredients to make it real: Consideration and inclusion of another of the major contributors to Rapid City’s economy, the Native American factor.
Native American business people will tell you that there are three things that contribute to the economic growth of Rapid City. They are tourism, Ellsworth Air Force Base, and Native Americans. Why did the editorial writer not know this?
There are five major Indian reservations located around Rapid City. They are Pine Ridge, Rosebud, Cheyenne River, Lower Brule and Crow Creek. How do these reservations contribute to the economy of Rapid City? As an example, say there is a major construction project taking place on any of these reservations. A Rapid City firm such as Scull Construction is contracted by the tribes to do the work. The construction firm uses the tribal or federal monies allocated for the construction to purchase building materials from Rapid City merchants. The purchases could include everything from lumber, cement to bricks. Many businesses in Rapid City get a piece of the construction pie.
When a tribal government needs new vehicles for their police department or for tribal officials they almost always purchase those vehicles from a car dealership in Rapid City. This pumps thousands of dollars into the economy of Rapid City. The Rapid City Regional Hospital receives millions of dollars through the Indian Health Service to provide healthcare to Native American residents of Rapid City or from the surrounding Indian reservations. The Sioux San has an annual payroll exceeding $13 million.
The Native American residents of Rapid City and the surrounding reservations purchase back-to-school clothing and school supplies from the local merchants. Every Christmas during the Lakota Nation Invitational Basketball Tournament thousands of Native Americans come to Rapid City not only to see the games, but to use their time in the city to purchase Christmas gifts.
Because of the economical prices of goods like groceries and clothing thousands of Native Americans shop at stores such as Walmart or Family Fare every week to buy these items. This brings a few million dollars to Rapid City’s economy every year. The LNI and the Black Hills Powwow bring millions of dollars to the city annually, but they are only brief contributors to the overall economy. The other Native American economic contributions to the city happen all year long.
The largest campus of the Oglala Lakota College system is based right here in Rapid City and is the home to several hundred students both Lakota and white. Rural America Initiatives, headed by Bruce Long Fox, just built a multi-million dollar educational facility in this city. Every year when tribal members are paid for leasing their lands they spend most of that money buying big-ticket items like major appliances, furniture and cars in Rapid City. This amounts to millions of dollars annually.
Before the Ascent Innovation Center bakes its cake, it needs to know that one of its main ingredients is being systematically overlooked. I advise them to get out into the city, talk to some Native American business owners, and for heaven’s sake, take off those blinders that prevent you from seeing what is right under your noses. The same goes for the group calling itself Elevate Rapid City.
Know your demographics before drawing your false conclusions.