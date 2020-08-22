GIAGO: The laws that impacted the lives of the Lakota

Not all of the states ratified the Voting Rights Act for American Indians in 1924. Indian citizens of Arizona and New Mexico did not get the right to vote until after World War II when Indian veterans that served in combat came home and wondered why they were not allowed to vote and then set about forcing the states of Arizona and New Mexico to ratify the Voting Right Act.

Ex parte Crow Dog, 109 U.S. 556 (1883), is a landmark decision of the Supreme Court of the United States that followed the death of one member of a Native American tribe at the hands of another on reservation land. Crow Dog was a member of the Brulé band of the Lakota Sioux.

On August 5, 1881 he shot and killed Spotted Tail, a Lakota chief; there are different accounts of the background to the killing. The tribal council dealt with the incident according to Sioux tradition, and Crow Dog paid restitution to the dead man's family. However, the U.S. authorities then prosecuted Crow Dog for murder in a federal court. He was found guilty and sentenced to hang.