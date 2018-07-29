It seems that there is always one summer in our lives that stands out like no other. For me, it was the summer of 1951.
There was a war going on in Korea and for many of us this would be our last summer as civilians. In 1952, many of us would serve in the frozen wastelands of Korea. That made the summer of 1951 special.
I would turn 17 in July and be in boot camp in Southern California at Camp Elliot in December. And so like all of my teenage friends, I wanted this particular summer to go on forever.
Back then Rapid City had three movie theaters in town and one on the road toward Ellsworth Air Force Base called the Twilight. In town there was the State Theater on Main Street and the Elks Theater on 6th Street. But the theater most of us teenagers frequented was the Rex Theater on the corner of St. Joe and 5th Street. I guess one could say that is where most of the Lakota boys and girls hung out. Of course, many of the other so-called Rapid City rowdies hung out there, also.
I made friends with two brothers, Leon and Jerry Knutson. Before Leon and I became friends, we had to settle our differences at the American Legion boxing ring under the close supervision of Coach Don Getchel. We knew a fight was coming on between us and Don suggested we settle it in the ring. We had a darned good match and afterwards we shook hands and became the best of friends.
Early that summer, Leon and I met Glenda Faye Thayer and her friend Beverly Dickinson at the Rex Theater and they became our summer dates. We went swimming at Canyon Lake, cruised up and down Main Street and St. Joe on weekend nights with many other teenagers, and of course, went to a lot of movies. The place for “necking” back then was Skyline Drive. There were no buildings up there back then so if one parked as close to the edge of the hill as possible one could have a clear view of Rapid City.
There was a huge barn at the Fairgrounds where dances were held on Saturday nights. It was called The Alfalfa Palace and Buddy Meredith and his band played there with a backup singer from the Rosebud Reservation named Darlene Desersa. There was one particular dance we all loved to do and it was called the “Shoddish,” or at least that’s how I remember it.
There was a movie that summer called "The Thing from Another World." It was a pretty terrifying movie to us back then. After the movie, we decided to see if we could increase our terror. I had a 1933 Ford coupe with a rumble seat so I took Leon, Hobart Lonehill, Dwight “Manny” Paulson and Glenda and Beverly out to the graveyard. We parked and turned off the motor and the headlights and sat there in the dark trying to see how afraid we could get.
All of a sudden we saw a light or maybe a lantern coming down the road toward the car. “Start the car, start the car” my brave companions shouted and guess what. I tried but it wouldn’t start. All of us piled out of the car and began to run down the road, brave fellows that we were. Years later all of us still got a laugh out of that fiasco.
Glenda and “Manny” Paulson passed away several years ago and Hobart Lonehill died a couple of months ago. Leon is living in Alaska and Jerry was killed by someone with a rifle. I don’t know if Beverly is still alive. But they all were my friends the summer of 1951.