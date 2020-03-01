GIAGO: They angry little boy in the red wagon

From the day Louis Pretty Boy arrived at the Holy Rosary Mission Boarding School on the Pine Ridge Reservation he hated every minute of it. He missed his home and his family. He wanted to go home and that is exactly what he tried to do.

It was on a nice, sunny Saturday in October in the late 1930s that Louis made his getaway. He was headed out over the hills toward Wounded Knee when the blizzard hit. The wind and the snow slowed him to a near halt and when he found an abandoned car sitting in a field he climbed into it in order to get some warmth.

That is where the search party found him the next day. They immediately saw that he was in bad shape. He couldn’t walk and when they rushed him to the infirmary at the boarding school Sister Ivo, the school nurse, said that his feet were frozen.

The Indian Health Service Hospital at Pine Ridge did not have the capabilities of taking care of Louis so he was immediately put into a car and rushed to the hospital in Omaha. His condition was analyzed and the doctors there decided that he would have to lose his feet.

And so a long operation followed and both of his feet were amputated just above the ankle. Louis was about 9 years old. The doctors told him they would build him some shoes with ankle braces on them so that he could eventually learn to walk.

