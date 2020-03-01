GIAGO: They angry little boy in the red wagon

From the day Louis Pretty Boy arrived at the Holy Rosary Mission Boarding School on the Pine Ridge Reservation he hated every minute of it. He missed his home and his family. He wanted to go home and that is exactly what he tried to do.
It was on a nice, sunny Saturday in October in the late 1930s that Louis made his getaway. He was headed out over the hills toward Wounded Knee when the blizzard hit. The wind and the snow slowed him to a near halt and when he found an abandoned car sitting in a field he climbed into it in order to get some warmth.
That is where the search party found him the next day. They immediately saw that he was in bad shape. He couldn’t walk and when they rushed him to the infirmary at the boarding school Sister Ivo, the school nurse, said that his feet were frozen.
The Indian Health Service Hospital at Pine Ridge did not have the capabilities of taking care of Louis so he was immediately put into a car and rushed to the hospital in Omaha. His condition was analyzed and the doctors there decided that he would have to lose his feet.
And so a long operation followed and both of his feet were amputated just above the ankle. Louis was about 9 years old. The doctors told him they would build him some shoes with ankle braces on them so that he could eventually learn to walk.
You have free articles remaining.
He was returned to Holy Rosary, the school he hated, and the priests bought him a little red wagon to ride in while his ankle bracelets and shoes were being developed. He talked so much about all of the wonderful things he has seen in Omaha, and about the great way the nurses and doctors treated him, that after a short time all of the boys at the boarding school began to call him “Omaha.” And that was his nickname for the rest of his life.
Omaha became a very angry boy. The boys assigned to pull him around in his red wagon often received vicious punches from him if they did not follow his orders. They had to pull him to church every morning, to the dining hall and back to the Little Boys Gym and Playground at the end of the day.
Little boys are always curious about things. And so every Friday when all of the boys took their communal showers and were given a set of clean clothes, we all gathered in the dressing room so we could get a quick look at this boy with no feet while he was dressing.
Eventually Omaha’s new shoes and braces arrived and we all watched as a Catholic prefect put the shoes on his feet and explained to him how to use them. Of course we all hoped that with his new feet that his disposition would improve.
Omaha continued to be an angry boy that grew into an angry teen and eventually into an angry young man. As he got older he got himself an old Army coat that still had the stripes of a corporal on it. When he walked around the streets of Pine Ridge in his Army coat on his shoes with braces and the accompanying crutches he learned to use, many of the older Lakota who didn’t know him just assumed he was an Army veteran who had lost his feet in the war. Omaha took great pride in this misperception. The fact that he was mistaken for a war hero gave him a new sense of self-worth. He passed away several years ago and was buried in his Army jacket.
None of us ever forgot that angry little boy in the little red wagon.
(Contact Tim Giago at najournalist1@gmail.com. Tim was the founder and first president of the Native American Journalists Association. He was inaugurated into the South Dakota Hall of Fame and into the South Dakota Newspaper Hall of Fame in 1997)
Contact Tim Giago at najournalist1@gmail.com