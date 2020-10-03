GIAGO: What political party did most Native Americans choose and why?

The CCC provided jobs primarily for new construction in national parks which required the workers to plant millions of new trees and build some of the structures that are still the foundation of the national parks system.

And so thousands of Native Americans went to work to build roads, bridges, schools, tribal administration buildings and hospitals on all of the Indian reservations. All of them knew that their new jobs and new hopes for the future came because of one man; Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Is it any wonder then that when it came to choosing a political party nearly all Native Americans chose the Democratic Party. And that is the way it is even to this day.

For most Indians it was the first time they had an opportunity to learn a viable trade and to move into the class of skilled laborers rather than simply unskilled workers. They learned brick laying, cement work, carpentry, electrical skills, plumbing skills and heavy construction and so on, skills they would use when their own tribal governments began to move in that direction of self-governance.