There was a time when there was only one radio station in Rapid City. It was KOTA radio and it hit the air waves on Thanksgiving Day in 1936. It was originally owned by Black Hills Broadcasting and housed in a studio in the Hotel Alex Johnson. Before it was KOTA it was KOBH, Kall of the Black Hills.
Looking to increase output to 5,000 watt, the station sought help from Congressman Francis H. Case. He found out that planes from the nearby Rapid City Army Air Base used KOBH as a navigation beacon while training for European strategic bombing during World War II. With Pentagon backing, Case convinced the FCC to grant the power increase.
On New Year’s Day of 1945, the station signed on from its new, more powerful tower under the new call letters, KOTA. The ownership of the station would soon switch to Duhamel Broadcasting Enterprises.
And so that’s the way it was in South Dakota back in the old days of radio. Television hadn’t been invented yet so the only means of electronic entertainment was radio. We listened to soap operas like "Fibber McGee and Molly" and "The Great Gildersleeve." There were shows like "The Sparrow and the Hawk" and "Gun Smoke." Yes, "Gun Smoke" was on the radio before Matt Dillon pulled his gun on television.
The music on the newly expanded radio station had to cover a variety of musical tastes and so many of us went through our teens and pre-teen listening to country and western songs like "Cold, Cold Heart," "Your Cheating Heart" and "Hey, Good Looking" by Hank Williams. The voice of Ernest Tubb’s rendition of "I’m So Lonely I Could Cry" was a part of the musical entertainment.
And then African American singers like Nat King Cole singing "Mona Lisa" and "Too Young" began to make the scene. The lyrics of "Too Young" started with “They tried to tell us we’re too young,” and the macho teenage boys around this town didn’t want to be considered sissies so they changed the lyrics to “They tried to feed us egg foo yung.” Of course, none of us had ever eaten egg foo yung but it rhymed.
An Italian singer named Tony Bennett came along with a very popular song called "Because of You" and that sort of became our romantic song in those days. There were lady singers like Peggy Lee, Patti Page and Theresa Brewer coming up with popular hits, also.
But the Texas Troubadour Ernest Tubb and Hank Williams still remained the favorites of most of us until Fats Domino came along with "Blueberry Hill." That led us into a new era of music. Elvis Presley would soon be singing about his "Blue Suede Shoes." And believe it or not, rock 'n’ roll was soon rocking KOTA.
We couldn’t get KOTA on the rez in the early days so many of us tuned into KOMA Oklahoma City at night. Nighttime was the only time we could pick it up on the air waves.
I got my first liberty from boot camp in February of 1952 and was walking down the street in San Diego when I saw something in a drug store window I had never seen before. It was a television set and it was tuned to a local station. I stood there for an hour looking in that drug store window at that television set. People walking by must have thought I was a real yokel.
Many of us carried the songs we first heard on KOTA with us into the service and all the way across the Pacific to Korea, Japan and the Philippine Islands. And we continued to enjoy them on Armed Forces Radio. But they always sounded better in Rapid City.