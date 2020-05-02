GIAGO: Will things ever be the same?

My wife didn’t quite make the cutoff to the “Greatest Generation,” but instead ended up as a “Boomer.” But that didn’t stop her from joining me as a respected elder. It seems that social security is now in trouble because so many thousands of “Boomers” have now become retirees.

And so like many other members of the “Greatest Generation” and of the “Baby Boomers,” we are quietly living out the last days of our lives enjoying simple things like watching a beautiful sunset over the Western Black Hills, or sitting on our deck with a glass of good wine and listening to the music of the 40s, 50s and 60s, once again hearing the songs of our youth, or watching an old Bogart and Bacall movie in black and white on the television. And this is the way all of us from these back to back generations wished to enjoy our remaining time on this earth.

Never, in our worst nightmare, did we expect a deadly virus to come along, a coronavirus that is particularly lethal to members of the Greatest and Boomer generations. We expected to live out our final days in peace and not in fear.

There has been nothing like this since the flu epidemic of 1918 that claimed the life of my wife’s grandfather and the twin brother of my grandfather.