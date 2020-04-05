GIAGO: World War II and coronavirus pandemic have similarities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Those of us who lived through World War II vividly recall signs hanging in the Post Office, on office walls throughout the city, in the halls of the schools and restaurants. The signs read, “Support the war effort.”

I am reminded of this because of the coronavirus pandemic now raging across the world. The motto of today is, “We will get through this together.” And it is the similarity in the two sayings that is striking. By supporting the war effort every American pulled together. By standing together in the fight against a pandemic we are reminded that people are dying now just as they did during the war and in order to win this battle everyone must stick together.

There isn’t much we can do to fight the virus except follow the guidelines that will keep us safe. But in order to be successful we have to do this together. And in a similar way that is how it was during World War II. There has never been a time when Americans came together no matter race or religion.