GIAGO: Wounded Knee: 129 years later

This editorial was a clear call for the genocide of a race of people. In his book Mein Kampf another budding author named Adolph Hitler called for the extermination of the Jewish people. One author is honored even this day while the other has been vilified throughout the civilized world. As a Lakota man I can only garner from this distinction that the call for the extermination of the Lakota people is inconsequential.

There are those who say that this is ancient history and to “get over it.” Did the Jewish people ever “get over it?” How ancient is this history? There is a group of Lakota calling themselves the descendants of Wounded Knee who commemorate this tragic day every year. How ancient is this history? On December 29, 1890 my grandmother Sophie was just a few miles away from the slaughter and she actually witnessed a troop of soldiers ride on to the school grounds where she worked and noticed that some of them still had blood on their uniforms.