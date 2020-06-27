GIAGO: You have to be carefully taught

I was writing a syndicated column for Knight Ridder the year my father passed away. When I got back to Rapid City after his funeral I was still upset over what the funeral director had said so I wrote a column about it. The Yuma Daily Sun picked up the column and ran it. The local Arizona Native Americans were furious when they read it and went straight to the owners of the funeral parlor. The owners called in the director and fired him.

Did they fire him because he was a racist or because a large part of their income was derived from the local Native American population and they were in danger of losing it? One can only wonder.

My father retired after working at Harrah’s Casino in Reno, Nevada for several years. When I got my honorable discharge from the U. S. Navy I went to Reno to see if I could land a job. I was filling out an application for a job at Harrah’s and my father said, “When you get to the part that says ‘race’ don’t put down “Indian” because they won’t hire you.” He got the job at Harrah’s because he told them he was Italian. My father added, “There is a city ordinance here in Remo that Indians have to be off of the streets by midnight otherwise they are arrested and put in jail.” Welcome to the Biggest Little City in the World.