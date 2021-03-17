GOODWIN: 2021 Legislature Passes $5.1 Billion Budget

Whew!
The 96th Legislative Session is in the books. What’s that Alka Seltzer commercial? “Plop, plop, fizz, fizz, Oh, what a relief it is!” Like I said last week, we finished on time, not deviating from our calendar. Next we go back for what we call Veto Day on March 29, 2021. That day is set aside if we desire to overturn any vetoes the governor might have. If we decide to override a veto, it will take a two-thirds vote in each chamber, that being 47 in the House of Representatives and 24 in the Senate. Hopefully, it won’t come to that and we can pack our desks and say goodbye to each other.
I wonder if I caught that opossum running around the Capitol? I set a live trap under my seatmate’s desk. I’d better call over to Pierre and have someone check the trap. (My seatmate is the representative who sits right beside me.)
So, what happened? Well, we had an extra $400 million due to COVID relief funds. Our goal was to make a difference for the next 30 plus years without having reoccurring expense such as M&R (maintenance and repair) on buildings and such. The biggest expense ($100 million) that will impact the entire state was broadband high-speed internet. This comes with at least 2 to 1 matching funds. In district 30 this is desperately needed. In South Dakota history, there have been at least 5 major events that pushed our state forward. I’m sure all were controversial at the time, but where would we be as a state if we hadn’t done any of these 5?
1. Telegraph – 1861
2. Railroad – 1872
3. Telephone – 1878 in Deadwood
4. Electricity – 1883 in Deadwood
5. Interstate System – 1958 into the 1970s
6. Highspeed internet and broadband services!
The installation of the fiberoptic cable could be a couple of years away, but we allocated the money. I think it is interesting that 4 of the 5 major progressions happened before South Dakota became a state in 1889. Also funded were 4 cell towers, hopefully giving District 30/Black Hills/Badlands and ranching area residents crystal clear cell coverage. Highspeed internet and cell coverage will have a huge impact on our district.
Also west river, we obtained $19 million in funding for a Mineral Industries building on the School of Mines campus.
We funded a $50 million needs-based scholarship with 3 to 1 matching funds for South Dakota Freedom Scholarships.
We funded $20 million for repairs to the railroad line from Fort Pierre to Rapid City.
We funded $12 million for the Dakota Expense Complex (DEX) in Huron on the state fairgrounds.
We gave teachers and state employees a 2.4% pay raise and healthcare providers. We gave nursing home and assisted living special care providers, most being CNAs (Certified Nurses Aides) a $3.00 per hour raise.
We funded $20 million for a new research facility at SDSU (Go Jacks!) that would turn crops into new products. This research is also in partnership with the School of Mines in Rapid City.
Also funded was $3.2 million of the $12 million Liberty Center, prepping us for the arrival of the two squadrons of B-21 bombers. Hooah! So much for conservative principles, right?
Here’s what we were up against. The state received $1.25 billion in COVID dollars. Citizens of South Dakota received another $4 billion COVID dollars. This is absolutely crazy as it comes to us by going further in debt nationally and there appears to be no end in sight! One legislator suggested sending $1.25 billion back. It is set up so that this is not possible, but if it were, it would only go to another state. With these ground rules, we decided to fund one-time expenditures in order to make a real difference for South Dakota. I think we did that admirably.
Two things that we didn’t get funded were $15 million for the Mickelson Trail to be extended to Mount Rushmore and back, and $5 million for infrastructure needs for the city of Box Elder. There was much debate on both and I wish we could have gotten them across the finish line. It will be a top priority for next year.
To the citizens of South Dakota and to the men and women in uniform, in honor of all who served, in respectful memory of all who fell, and in great appreciation to those who serve today, Thank You, for giving me the opportunity to represent you.
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative