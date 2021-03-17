GOODWIN: 2021 Legislature Passes $5.1 Billion Budget

We funded $20 million for a new research facility at SDSU (Go Jacks!) that would turn crops into new products. This research is also in partnership with the School of Mines in Rapid City.

Also funded was $3.2 million of the $12 million Liberty Center, prepping us for the arrival of the two squadrons of B-21 bombers. Hooah! So much for conservative principles, right?

Here’s what we were up against. The state received $1.25 billion in COVID dollars. Citizens of South Dakota received another $4 billion COVID dollars. This is absolutely crazy as it comes to us by going further in debt nationally and there appears to be no end in sight! One legislator suggested sending $1.25 billion back. It is set up so that this is not possible, but if it were, it would only go to another state. With these ground rules, we decided to fund one-time expenditures in order to make a real difference for South Dakota. I think we did that admirably.

Two things that we didn’t get funded were $15 million for the Mickelson Trail to be extended to Mount Rushmore and back, and $5 million for infrastructure needs for the city of Box Elder. There was much debate on both and I wish we could have gotten them across the finish line. It will be a top priority for next year.