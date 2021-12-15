GOODWIN: A look at the Governor's budget proposal

This past December 7 was Governor Noem’s budget address before joint House and Senate members, gathered in the House chamber. We gather there because we are the upper body. Seriously, you have to take three steps up to get on the House floor! Truly, we have joint addresses there because our chamber is twice as big as the Senate chamber.

Before sallying forth, I’d like to take a moment here and pay tribute to the more than 2,300 Americans who were killed by the Japanese during a surprise attack at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. Just a moment of reflection please…Thank you.

To preface this proposed budget, I’d like to address this insane spending on the part of our federal government. What irritates me, to put it mildly, is that no one mentions that this onslaught of federal dollars isn’t coming out of our treasury as surplus dollars. If that were the case, it might make sense. We should never forget that if there is a surplus, it was there on the backs of the taxpayers who, in a surplus case, were overtaxed and therefore, in my opinion, are owed the surplus. It should be returned to them. All this federal funding is borrowed money. In most cases from the Communist Chinese government and has to be paid back with interest. This little detail is never addressed by the Biden Administration nor the liberal media.

So, here’s the dilemma conservative South Dakota citizens are facing. When the federal government dispenses all this borrowed money down to us, the state, there is no mechanism to send it back; and if we could, it would just go to another state and not go back into our treasury to reduce our national debt. This is irresponsible governing and could bankrupt this great country.

So, come on Tim! Enough! What was in the Governor’s budget proposal?

Well, here it goes. Investments in South Dakota workforce including

- 150 million for workforce housing plus 50 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. These will be matched with 1/3 by developers, 1/3 by municipalities (cities or counties) and 1/3 by the state. This is a 600 million total investment.

- 6% increase to state employees, education, and healthcare providers.

- 100 million in ARPA dollars to Department of Social Services for childcare grants.

- 30 million to Dakota State University in Madison for new cyber security training.

- 17 million for workforce training to our Vo-Techs – whoops – excuse me; we passed legislation to call them technical colleges. My bad!

- 35 million to Dept. of Tourism so we can have a Mt. Rushmore float again in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade. Dang! There goes my sarcasm again. I’m on a roll. Seriously, our tourism has exploded, and the Dept. of Tourism should get some of the credit. They seem to have a very good return on investment.

- 2.5 million in ongoing funding to expand the Bright Star Program for new mothers statewide.

Next is infrastructure, future projects.

- 660 million in ARPA for statewide water projects.

- 6.5 million for dam repair, primarily Richmond Dam by Aberdeen.

- 5.6 million to repair recreational areas with damage caused by 2019 floods with 3 million earmarked for Lake Alvin wherever that is.

- 69.6 million in ARPA funds to build and remodel the State Public Health Lab. I didn’t realize one could do both.

- 10 million to create 175 new campsites in Custer State Park. Dang! I can’t find my brains, (that being my phone). What is that per campsite? Is there a contractor who could build a campsite cheaper than that?

Next is public safety.

- 28 million for a new correction community work center for women, located in Rapid City.

- An additional 2.1 million for pay increases for corrections employees.

- 15 million to construct regional mental health crisis buildings.

- 24 million to reform emergency medical services (EMS).

- Additional funding for human trafficking, crimes against children, Medicaid fraud, and cyber threats.

- Lastly, improvements to National Guard Armories called Readiness Centers in Wagner, Sioux Falls, and Rapid City.

So, what’s next? The legislature brings these recommendations through our Appropriations Committees, then onto the floor in each chamber, House and Senate, for passage. If there is any spending involved, it takes a 2/3rds vote in each chamber to pass.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0