GOODWIN: A true multi-level government solution

Are you ready for a good news story? I know I sure am! So, what’s the good news? Well, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GF&P), along with the Fall River County Commissioners have come up with a solution fixing Shep’s Canyon Road.
As you might remember, your three legislators, Rep. Trish Ladner, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and myself, with the support of many Fall River County residents took the Shep’s Canyon Road issue to the legislature last winter. First, here is some back story on the issue. It is located seven miles south of Hot Springs on Highway 71. There Shep’s Canyon Road goes east seven miles to Angostura Lake.
With any legislation, we should be trying to fix a problem. The problem we were trying to fix was the high traffic volume on this county gravel road. There are housing units that finger off of Shep’s Canyon Road. They include “Angostura Island,” 19 homes, Winter Edge Development with 25 homes, plus a couple of other smaller developments. The homeowners use this road to get in and out of their place up to Hwy. 71. That alone isn’t the problem. The problem is, and it is a good news problem, our GF&P has done a tremendous job building recreation areas along and at the end of Shep’s Canyon Road. They include a 28 unit campground, two boat launches with docks, a very large game production area that is great for pheasant hunting (Sorry Robin Lecy. I was supposed to keep that quiet.), a trailer park with 70 units, a lodge and a no fee tent camping area plus a horse campground! With all that, you can see the amount of traffic the road gets, especially in tourist season/summertime. Just the boat docks create massive traffic getting boats on trailers in and out of Lake Angostura.
Just a plug for Lake Angostura: It has 36 miles of beach and some of the finest sandy beaches in the state; a big attraction for us fishermen. It is one of two Black Hills lakes that have a large supply of the best eating fish in the world, that being walleye. But I digress.
Back on point: We had legislation drawn up to have the state fund fixing Shep’s Canyon Road. The bill was HB-1170 “an act to appropriate funds to pave Shep’s Canyon Road located in Fall River County.” The bill was initiated in the House of Representatives with Rep. Ladner being the Prime Sponsor, Julie and I being co-sponsors.
The cool thing about our legislature is every bill gets a hearing. Yep, every single one. So, HB-1170 went to our House Transportation Committee for a hearing. Several Fall River County residents made the trek to Pierre to testify on the merit of House bill 1170. We had a fair hearing with much discussion, but in the end the bill failed 8 to 5. Actually, it was sent to the 41st day. By law, we can only have session for 40 days.
So, where is the good news? Rep. Ladner and I met with the Department of Transportation headed by Secretary Joel Jundt, and the Game, Fish and Parks headed by Secretary Kevin Robling and the Parks Director Scott Simpson. (There were other personnel in the meeting as well.) The end result was that they understood our problem and wanted to help us. We left the meeting understanding that we were going to bring legislation to fix Shep’s Canyon Road, but if that failed, we really, really needed their support.
So, here’s the good news. Our Game, Fish and Parks Department has agreed to pay half of the $500,000 needed to fix the road and the Fall River County Commissioners voted to pay the other $250,000! I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention that the Fall River Highway Superintendent was also a pit bull on wanting to get this done.
The road will be paved using a newer substance call Base One which can be described as a mixture of gravel and asphalt millings. This also includes loading and hauling 14,000 tons of millings from Simon’s Pit at Maverick Junction. So, there you have it; a true success story with all levels of government getting together and coming up with a solution!
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative