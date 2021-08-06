GOODWIN: A true multi-level government solution

As you might remember, your three legislators, Rep. Trish Ladner, Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller and myself, with the support of many Fall River County residents took the Shep’s Canyon Road issue to the legislature last winter. First, here is some back story on the issue. It is located seven miles south of Hot Springs on Highway 71. There Shep’s Canyon Road goes east seven miles to Angostura Lake.

With any legislation, we should be trying to fix a problem. The problem we were trying to fix was the high traffic volume on this county gravel road. There are housing units that finger off of Shep’s Canyon Road. They include “Angostura Island,” 19 homes, Winter Edge Development with 25 homes, plus a couple of other smaller developments. The homeowners use this road to get in and out of their place up to Hwy. 71. That alone isn’t the problem. The problem is, and it is a good news problem, our GF&P has done a tremendous job building recreation areas along and at the end of Shep’s Canyon Road. They include a 28 unit campground, two boat launches with docks, a very large game production area that is great for pheasant hunting (Sorry Robin Lecy. I was supposed to keep that quiet.), a trailer park with 70 units, a lodge and a no fee tent camping area plus a horse campground! With all that, you can see the amount of traffic the road gets, especially in tourist season/summertime. Just the boat docks create massive traffic getting boats on trailers in and out of Lake Angostura.