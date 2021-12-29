GOODWIN: Affordable housing a priority for 2022

I’m writing this Christmas Day as, once lion season starts at 0655 hours tomorrow morning, writing will be the last thing on my mind. I’m hunting the next 3 days with Lee Qualm, the previous House Majority Leader. I’ll let you know how we did.

Let’s talk about the 500-lb gorilla that’s affecting our state more than anything else.

It's actually two parts. Overemployment and affordable work force housing.

Yep, I said that right. We have too many jobs for our population. The Help Wanted signs we all see all over the retail businesses, and the factory job vacancies, along with the need for workers in our agriculture community will not change until we get affordable housing so that workers can move here and receive both a living wage and an affordable residential living place.

It is estimated we are more than 10,000 housing units short. That’s how many employment vacancies exist in South Dakota. I was speaking at a luncheon the other day and was challenged on the 10,000 figure for housing shortage. Let’s say its only 8,000 short. What are we as a state doing about it? I think 12,000 shortage is probably the more realistic figure.

Now let’s address the other part of the “gorilla.”

I hear something like this daily, “We like South Dakota just the way it is, Tim. We don’t need any more people moving here.” Sound familiar? Usually, the same folks who say this go on to say they wished there was a way their kids and/or grandkids could stay in South Dakota, or move back here, but even though they can get a job, there’s no place for them to live. In our little “heaven on earth” we live in, I call it the Black Hills, that is probably more a mantra than the rest of South Dakota.

Here’s another way to look at it. Most of us in the Black Hills moved here. When we arrived, our friends and neighbors welcomed us with open arms. So, what we are saying now is that we are established and comfortable and love living here; wouldn’t move for anything. But we don’t want anyone else to move here.

Then, in our next breath, we contradict what we said by blurting out that we wish there was housing for our loved ones to live here also. Well, the reality is that we can’t have it both ways. When you’re green you grow, when you’re ripe you rot! The meaning here is that if we want to continue to have the number one economy in America, we need housing.

I volunteered and was selected to be on Work Force Housing Summer Study which went clear into fall. Through data from this study, Gov. Kristi Noem has proposed leveraging work force housing by basically having the developer pay 1/3, the town/county pay 1/3, and the state pay 1/3 in housing development across the state. This fund has a 600-million-dollar ceiling and is definitely aggressively heading us in the right direction. I have been working with lobbyists representing the mobile home industry and we might have struck pay dirt or hit the mother lode to use a gold-miners’ phrase.

There is a plant in South America we have been in contact with that is like a mobile home plant. The difference is that they make apartments such as efficiency, 1,000-square-foot modules, and hook them together like Legos. You know the Legos your kids and grandkids got for Christmas.

They are interested in having a plant in both east river, like the Sioux Falls area, and west river someplace in the Black Hills. These apartment units come out 95% completed from the assembly line and then just hook together. Their intent is to make 1,000 apartments for each location per year with a 3-year tryout period. The devil is always in the details, but I am optimistic we have a good chance of making this a reality.

I promise to keep you posted.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

