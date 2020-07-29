GOODWIN: Convention of states not a good deal for us

The COS group’s second point is a balanced federal budget. Here in South Dakota we have to balance our budget each year per our state constitution. This is a really big deal because we have no deficit spending and even have money in reserves just like a savings account. So, why am I not in favor of having a COS?

First, it’s never going to happen in our lifetime, at least mine. It takes 34 state legislatures to pass a COS, and then 38 states to pass any amendments that might pass at the convention. Right now there are at best count that I could find, 17 states on board. Another source shows 15 states.

Ever since I’ve been in Pierre, and I’m going into year 5, COS forces are in with a proposed COS with a huge lobby effort. There is also a big lobby effort against it. I should mention the John Birch Society is a lobbying group opposing the COS. What I dislike most about having this debate each year is how it divides up our caucus. By the way, in the House of Representatives, the Democrats are also opposed to a COS.

So, here are a couple of questions I ask my fellow legislators who are trying to get me to change my vote. First, how much campaign money have you received from COS to vote for this convention? Second, who is funding this COS endeavor? Those are questions anyone can ask them.