GOODWIN: Early voting and Amendment Charlie

It’s early voting season! Yep, it began last Friday, April 22 and goes to June 6. The actual Primary Election Day is Tuesday, June 7.

Our General Election is Tuesday, November 8. Early voting can be accomplished at your county courthouse.

I stopped by my county courthouse (Pennington) and picked up a sample ballot along with what they call a “Primary Ballot Question Information Pamphlet.” This pamphlet is put out by our Secretary of State’s office.

Does anyone remember who our Secretary of State is? It was in last week’s article as one of our constitutional officers. Yep, Steve Barnett! So, in this pamphlet, it talks about the pros and cons of Constitutional Amendment “C”. In the military we’d call the letter “C” Charlie.

So, what does Charlie do?

Well, Charlie raises the bar from a simple majority, which would be 50% + 1, to a 3/5th vote, or in other words, 60%. This higher threshold Charlie is proposing is for any ballot measures imposing taxes, fees, or obligating funds, of anything over $10 million dollars. I voted on the floor of the House of Representatives to put it on the ballot and let our citizens decide. Charlie’s opponents, say that it is unconstitutional and that a lawsuit has already been filed against it.

Oh boy. Remember Constitutional Amendment A, or Alpha, in the General Election of 2020? Alpha was for marijuana legalization. It had hemp, medical marijuana, and recreational marijuana all bundled together under Alpha.

The proponents argued that all components were about cannabis. The opponents argued that it was three separate subjects.

By the way, our constitution states that any amendments must be single subject. Make sense? Anyway, the State Supreme Court finally (to an impatient person like me who thought it took forever) decided the case. Alpha was in fact three separate subjects so therefore it was deemed unconstitutional and was struck down. And, by the way, it passed on the ballot with a 54% approval.

So, here is the fifty-dollar question. Ready? Why in the world do we have Charlie on the ballot right now when we are not even sure if its constitutional or in other words, if it is legal? My prediction is if we the people, actually we the voters, because you have no say if you don’t vote, pass Charlie, we are going to wait until it works its way through the courts to find out if it was legal in the first place!

Some of you have figured out where I’m going with this. Why don’t we have the Secretary of State get a legal reading from our court system before it goes on the ballot in the first place?

Now isn’t that a novel idea?

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

