GOODWIN: Finding common ground

Listen up! You’re not going to believe this! I agree with President Biden!

No, it is not about his executive overreach in shutting down the Keystone Pipeline. No, it is not about how he has the forest service cutting back on logging permits thus shutting down the Hill City sawmill. No, it is not even about overreaching his presidential power and stopping fireworks at Mount Rushmore on Independence Day. No, it is definitely not about borrowing another two trillion dollars from communist China for more stimulus money disguising it as infrastructure.

So, what could I possibly agree with President Biden about? It is ending these forever wars that the Bush administration started in 2001. Yep, we’ve been at war in Afghanistan and Iraq for 20 years this fall! You could have entered the military in 2001 and be retired this year. That’s how long this albatross on our nation has been going on!

President Biden has announced we’re pulling out the remaining 2500 troops from Afghanistan no later than September 11th, 2021! Hallelujah and Amen!