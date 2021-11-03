GOODWIN: Getting ready for a special session

The familiar question I’ve been asked is, “What’s going on in the legislature?” As I’ve written before, we’re going for Special Session next week starting on Nov. 7 and going through Nov. 9. The subjects we are taking up are Redistricting and Attorney General impeachment hearings.

What we are not doing is taking up vaccine mandates. I say that as my email has a lot of requests demanding a Special Session regarding vaccine mandates. All other legislation, including vaccine mandates, must wait until we convene for regular session starting Jan. 11, 2022.

I’ve explained before, but because we have 24-hour news channels that deal with national news, some of the public get confused about our state’s legislature. All 105 of us, 70 in the House and 35 in the Senate, are citizen legislators who serve part-time, going to Pierre for around 40 days each year. What’s good about this is that the remainder of the year we come back home, living in our communities with our friends and neighbors, suffering (Oops! I mean enjoying) the laws we passed.

The hot topic I’m hearing about is redistricting and what it entails. I wrote about redistricting on Aug. 25, 2021, but probably should have waited until our Special Session was closer like it is now. Here it goes again, with updates. Every 10 years, the last being 2020, our nation does a census of the citizens of this great country. The data gathered in the census has multiple uses, one being the 35 legislative districts within our state’s borders.

Each district has two representatives and one senator. Because of population changes within these 35 districts, the legislature adjusts the boundaries. Each district is determined by population, not geographic area. For instance, the district I represent, District 30, covers the rural area of Pennington County (110 miles) and also Custer and Fall River Counties (80 miles deep).

Our state in 2010 had a population of 814,810 residents. It grew from 2010 to 2020 to 866,655 for a gain of 71,845. The two biggest gains were in Lincoln County where it went from 44,828 to 65,161 and Minnehaha County where it went from 169,468 to 197,214. Both of these counties capture the city of Sioux Falls, which has the number 1 on its license plates (Minnehaha) and the number 44 (Lincoln).

If we take our newest population of 866,655 and divide it by our 35 legislative districts, that equals 25,333. There is a deviation allowed of 5% plus or minus from the 25,333. So, the minimum population per district would be 24,067. The maximum population would be 26,599.

Locally, Pennington County grew from 100,948 to 109,222, a gain of 8,274. Custer County from 8,216 to 8,318, a gain of 102. Fall River County from 7,094 to 6,973, a loss of 121. In District 30, we have a combined population in Custer and Fall River Counties of 15,289. To hit the magic number, District 30 would need to pick up 10,444 from rural Pennington County. My wish is that District 30 stays the same.

Seems simple enough, right? Not so fast.

Our redistricting committee(s) started as a joint committee with both House and Senate members. They then split up into two separate committees. I might add that this didn’t happen because things were going well. So, the Senate has their redistricting plan called Blackbird which has evolved with much input from a few of us and last I saw it, was called Blackbird 2.0.

The House did similarly with their plan called Grouse (rhymes with House). There was another House plan called Hawk that came out and, last I’ve heard, they are going to be combined. You can look up these redistricting plans at several locations online, but I’d try sdredistrictingonline.org. If we don’t come up with an agreement, the redistricting moves over to our State Supreme Court to develop. Not my wish!

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

