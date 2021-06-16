GOODWIN: Hard work pays off for Ellsworth

Whew! What a great week for America! I know the national news is depressing and getting more and more depressing all the time. It all reminds me of that old Hee Haw song, “Gloom, despair and agony on me.” Last week’s depressing item was having the Keystone XL Pipeline getting the final nail in the coffin. It is graveyard dead now.
Let’s forget about the news at the depressing national level. Heck, I don’t have the temperament to watch the national news anymore. With this 24/7 news cycle, people in our district want to visit with me about national news, and they look at me in shock and awe when I inform them that I don’t watch national news and that I’m a state representative. I then go on to explain that on the national level our representation is Senator John Thune, Senator Rounds and Congressman Johnson.
Speaking of them, and our great Governor Noem, let me say that I’m getting sick and tired of all the cheap shots they keep getting. Let’s review their performance, shall we?
Just this last week it was finalized that Ellsworth AFB was going to be home to two squadrons of the new B21 Raider. The most state of the art airplane ever to be flown by our brave Air Force pilots. In review, the B21 Raider replaces the current B1 Bomber and the B2 Stealth. We at Ellsworth are getting 40 aircraft of only 100 being made. What do our governor and three congressional delegates have to do with this?
If you remember, it goes back to 2005 when Ellsworth was on the Base Realignment and Closure list. From that time Sen. Thune took point and went to work with the communities of Rapid City and Box Elder, the Ellsworth Authority and a lot of others to save the base. Simultaneously, then Gov. Rounds put the full backing of our state government on it. Sen. Tim Johnson and Congresswoman Herseth joined in and it was full court press to not only save Ellsworth, but to put Ellsworth in the position it is in today.
Probably their biggest accomplishment was to further develop the Powder River Training Complex, increasing it to its current size, which is four times larger. This training area covers eastern Montana and Wyoming as well as western North and South Dakota. In fact, it is the biggest training airspace in the continental United States. This gave us the edge needed to be in position to vie for the B21.
Congresswoman Noem came on board. Gov. Rounds became Sen. Rounds, Gov. Daugaard came into office and eventually Congressman Dusty Johnson. All of this delegation, along with the State Legislature and our community leaders, (especially in Rapid City and Box Elder), were lockstep in doing everything humanly possible to secure the coveted B21 Raider. Also noteworthy was that the School of Mines’ president Heather Wilson went on to be the Secretary of the United States Air Force. This turned out to be the perfect storm in a good way for South Dakota.
I cannot give enough praise to Sen. Thune, Sen. Rounds, Congressman Johnson, Gov. Noem and past Gov. Daugaard, Sen. Tim Johnson, and Congresswoman Herseth for accomplishing this amazing feat. Think about it. Little ole South Dakota is the envy of the entire nation. We are getting 40 B-21 Raider bombers that are nuclear rated. Yep! The B21 Raider has all of our enemies seriously shaking in their boots, providing a real deterrent to keepers of peace for our country. God bless the United States Air Force and God bless the USA!
Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative