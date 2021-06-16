GOODWIN: Hard work pays off for Ellsworth

Whew! What a great week for America! I know the national news is depressing and getting more and more depressing all the time. It all reminds me of that old Hee Haw song, “Gloom, despair and agony on me.” Last week’s depressing item was having the Keystone XL Pipeline getting the final nail in the coffin. It is graveyard dead now.

Let’s forget about the news at the depressing national level. Heck, I don’t have the temperament to watch the national news anymore. With this 24/7 news cycle, people in our district want to visit with me about national news, and they look at me in shock and awe when I inform them that I don’t watch national news and that I’m a state representative. I then go on to explain that on the national level our representation is Senator John Thune, Senator Rounds and Congressman Johnson.

Speaking of them, and our great Governor Noem, let me say that I’m getting sick and tired of all the cheap shots they keep getting. Let’s review their performance, shall we?