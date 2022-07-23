GOODWIN: How I see Amendment D

I hope summer is going well for all of you. Marcia and I have been at our lake cabin with grandkids.

There is something special about teaching grandkids to fish. Jonathan, 7 yrs. old, caught his first northern, off the dock no less. I had him run to the shoreline and reel in from there.

God only knows what could happen on the dock with our chocolate lab Mocha dancing around and then trying to lift the northern out of the water onto the dock! The fish wasn’t big to us (3 lbs.), but to a 7-year-old, it was huge. Great memories!

Constitutional Amendment D would amend the state constitution to require the state to provide Medicaid benefits to all adults between 18 and 65 with income below 133% of the federal poverty level beginning July 1, 2023. Because the Affordable Care Act (Obama Care) includes a 5% income disregard, this measure would effectively expand Medicaid to those incomes below 138% of the federal poverty level.

How much is that you ask? It is $17,774 for an individual and $36,570 for a family of 4 in calendar year 2021.

To date 38 states have done this (expanded Medicaid). South Dakota is one of the 12 states that have not.

Who do you think supports Amendment D? Any guesses? It is sponsored by a group called SD Decide Healthcare and is sponsored by SD State Medical Association, SD Nurses Association, SD Education Association, American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, SD AARP and many, many others. Looking at what organizations have donated money to Amendment D, thus far, are the following:

Avera Health $250,000

Farmers’ Union $250,000

Sanford Health $250,000

SDAHO Enterprises $250,000

Monument Health, Inc. $100,000

Others have pledged lesser amounts, so far. It will be interesting to see how much those donations increase as we get closer to the General Election on Nov. 8. South Dakota Healthcare has $1,572,585 in contributions. The cost of Amendment D for South Dakota is figured at around $80 million. Federal government has indicated they could fund South Dakota initially.

So, why is this not a good idea? I thought you’d never ask! First off, the Federal government is approaching $30 trillion in debt with no end in sight. We keep taking all this “free” federal money, but what happens when and if the federal government goes bankrupt? It is almost unthinkable what would happen. I say it is time to draw a line in the sand and say, “enough is enough.”

Another major reason not to do this is that we are covering the able-bodied workforce. Actually, we would be making winners and losers; those who make more than $17,774 and those who make less. It is the same for a family of four who make more than $36,570 and those who make less. This concept penalizes the able-bodied workforce who have worked hard to get a career that pays above this standard and those who have a job with health benefits. Is that what we want to do?

Another point that needs to be made is that in South Dakota there are more jobs than workers available. Medicaid Expansion is only going to worsen our worker shortage.

Please vote no on Constitutional Amendment D.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative