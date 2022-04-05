GOODWIN: Impeaching Ravsnborg is the right thing to do

“After careful and comprehensive investigation and consideration of the facts and application law, a majority of the Select Committee hereby concludes Attorney General Ravnsborg did not commit an impeachable offense in his conduct surrounding the death of Joe Boever,” Committee Chairman and House Speaker Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, said following more than 4 hours of closed door deliberations. “The Select Committee recommends that articles of impeachment do not issue.”

No, I’m not making this up. That was a direct quote from Rep. Gosch.

Unbelievable!

The Select Committee was selected by Rep. Gosch because that goes with his duties as Speaker of the House. Also noteworthy, the Select committee had 9 members, 7 republicans and 2 Democrats. The vote of not to impeach was 6-2. All 6 Republicans voted not to recommend impeachment while the 2 Democrats voted to recommend impeachment. The reason the vote count doesn’t add up to 9, as that was the number of committee members, is that the Chairman, self-selected, Rep. Gosch, didn’t vote. He said his vote was only needed if there were a tie.

Here is the good news. The Select Committee selected by Speaker Gosch only makes a recommendation to the 70-member body of the House of Representatives. We, the individual members, have to vote our own conscience and no one other than ourselves can press the green “yea” button or the red “nay” button. We are having a Special Session on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 to vote on this issue. Yes, next week!

Here is my take on this situation.

The first obvious “fix” was when the States Attorney finally decided to charge AG Ravnsborg with three misdemeanors:

Careless driving

Using a mobile electronic device while driving (cell phone)

Failing to stay in his lane.

Most law enforcement and most states attorneys thought manslaughter or at least involuntary manslaughter would have been more appropriate. Once the States Attorney files the charge(s), it is final. Meaning it can’t be changed later to a more serious charge.

Next, AG Ravnsborg plea-bargained and the careless driving charge was dropped. Now he’s charged with using a cell phone while driving and failing to stay in his lane; two misdemeanors, which are equivalent to two traffic tickets.

My thought is that, in recommending not to impeach, the Select Committee was using this reasoning: how can we impeach someone for two misdemeanors?

My understanding is that they used instead an “in office” clause to clear AG Ravnsborg. In office, like this happened outside his normal duty office hours, or he wasn’t in his official duty as the Attorney General when he hit and killed Mr. Boever. I’m not sure what “in office” means but it is irrelevant anyway.

Here’s what the House members need to look at:

Jason Ravnsborg hit and killed Joe Boever on the night of September 12, 2020.

He attempted to cover up this terrible tragedy by saying he thought he hit a deer.

Accident reconstructionists’ scientific findings were that all four tires of AG Ravnsborg’s car were on the shoulder of the highway, outside the white line.

The impact of Mr. Boever hitting the windshield was so hard that the windshield actually broke, sending Mr. Boever’s eyeglasses half on the floor in the front seat and half in the back seat.

The body then propelled into the ditch close to the point of impact.

AG Ravnsborg left the scene in a car he borrowed from the Hyde County Sheriff who is now deceased.

It would be virtually impossible for AG Ravnsborg and the Sheriff not to see Joe Boever’s body. Remember, the flashlight was still on the next day when they did in fact find Mr. Boever’s body.

Sec. of Public Safety, prior Colonel of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, Craig Price said that AG Ravnsborg was “untruthful” in his statement to investigators. Seriously? The top law enforcement officer in the state lied to investigators. This alone is reason to impeach!

Sec. Price also said AG Ravnsborg received or sent a text reading, “Well at least the guy was a Democrat.” If that doesn’t make your blood boil, nothing will! Mentioning a dead person’s political party?! This is not the Republican Party of which I’m a member.

I most certainly will vote to impeach AG Ravnsborg and hope many House members do the same. It truly is the right thing to do.

If we receive a majority vote of 36 to impeach, then the Senate has to wait 20 days to convene and then hold the trial and decide sentencing, which could and should include removal from office.

Tim R. Goodwin, District 30 Representative

